How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4b9f7db/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7523x4232+0+392/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faf%2F78%2F9a82b8864258be0a0ce581d8724c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249001163
Golf’s biggest name, Tiger Woods, playing a giant role in shaping the PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 13: Jameson Williams and Bucky Irving come back to life
Duke Blue Devils
More feasting: Marquee college hoops games continue the week after Thanksgiving holiday tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4b9f7db/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7523x4232+0+392/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faf%2F78%2F9a82b8864258be0a0ce581d8724c%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249001163
Golf’s biggest name, Tiger Woods, playing a giant role in shaping the PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 13: Jameson Williams and Bucky Irving come back to life
Duke Blue Devils
More feasting: Marquee college hoops games continue the week after Thanksgiving holiday tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredte_251202.jpg
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published December 2, 2025 02:25 PM

Tonight’s coverage on Peacock features a Big Ten men’s basketball thriller as the Iowa Hawkeyes head to Michigan State to take on the Spartans. Both teams are undefeated after seven games, but only one can keep its streak alive. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes defeated the Grand Canyon Antelopes 59-46 in last Wednesday’s championship game of the Acrisure Classic. Sophomore Isaia Howard led the team with 19 points off the bench, while senior Bennett Stirtz — who was named tournament MVP — added 13 points and 5 assists. Redshirt freshman Cooper Koch finished with 11 points and 6 boards.

Iowa is hitting 53.1% of its shots, which is the best mark in the Big Ten and the fifth-best in the nation.

The team is led by new head coach Ben McCollum, who took over after coaching Drake last season, guiding the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record.

Michigan State:

Michigan State is coming off a 74-58 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Thursday. Four Spartans finished in double figures: Redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (19 points), senior center Carson Cooper (14 points), freshman forward Cam Ward (11 points). Senior forward Jaxon Kohler, picked up his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Defense continues to be a strength for the Spartans, who are holding opponents to just 61.6 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten and tenth in the nation.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2
  • Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Michigan State and Iowa State into top 10
No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Arizona remained atop the rankings.

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.