How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight’s coverage on Peacock features a Big Ten men’s basketball thriller as the Iowa Hawkeyes head to Michigan State to take on the Spartans. Both teams are undefeated after seven games, but only one can keep its streak alive. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes defeated the Grand Canyon Antelopes 59-46 in last Wednesday’s championship game of the Acrisure Classic. Sophomore Isaia Howard led the team with 19 points off the bench, while senior Bennett Stirtz — who was named tournament MVP — added 13 points and 5 assists. Redshirt freshman Cooper Koch finished with 11 points and 6 boards.

Iowa is hitting 53.1% of its shots, which is the best mark in the Big Ten and the fifth-best in the nation.

The team is led by new head coach Ben McCollum, who took over after coaching Drake last season, guiding the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record.

Michigan State:

Michigan State is coming off a 74-58 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels last Thursday. Four Spartans finished in double figures: Redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (19 points), senior center Carson Cooper (14 points), freshman forward Cam Ward (11 points). Senior forward Jaxon Kohler, picked up his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Defense continues to be a strength for the Spartans, who are holding opponents to just 61.6 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten and tenth in the nation.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 2

Tonight, Tuesday, December 2 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

