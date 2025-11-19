How to watch Kansas State vs. Mississippi State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game

The National Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Classic tournament will continue Thursday with Kansas State and Mississippi State closing a doubleheader on Peacock at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Nebraska and New Mexico will tip off at 7 p.m. ET, and the losers and winners from each game will meet Friday in the consolation and championship games at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

This will be the fifth meeting between Mississippi State (2-1) and Kansas State (4-1), which leads the series 3-1 but lost 67-61 in their most recent matchup Dec. 14, 2019.

More information below on Kansas State and Mississippi State and how to watch each game.

Kansas State:

The Wildcats are coming off an 84-83 thriller over Tulsa at home Monday. Kansas State closed the game on a 6-0 run behind P.J. Haggerty (game-high 31 points and 10 rebounds) and David Castillo (12 points), who made the winning layup with 18 seconds left.

Kansas State is 4-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season under coach Jerome Tang, who is in his fourth season and led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2023 as the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year. It’s a rebuilding year for Kansas State, which fell to 16-17 last season after an NIT appearance in 2024.

Khamari McGriff (13 points) and Abdi Bashir Jr. (10) also scored in double figures against Tulsa. Kansas State likes to play up tempo, holding a 26-10 advantage on the fast break in its latest win.

Mississippi State:

The Bulldogs should be well rested after a 75-68 victory Saturday over Southeastern Louisiana. Mississippi State improved to 21-3 in November under coach Chris Jans, who is in his fourth season and has guided the Bulldogs to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths for the first time in 20 years.

Shawn Jones Jr. posted a career-high 17 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals against SE Louisiana, the first time that Jones has led Mississippi State in scoring during a 96-game career. He also made a career-best three 3-pointers.

In his 53rd consecutive start, Josh Hubbard added 15 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals and moved into a tie for 21st on the school’s all-time scoring list. Jayden Epps (10 points) is a spark off the bench (63 double-figure scoring games) for Mississippi State, which had nine players score against SE Louisiana.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Mississippi State:

When: Thursday, Nov. 20

Thursday, Nov. 20 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Nebraska vs. New Mexico:

When: Thursday, Nov. 20

Thursday, Nov. 20 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

