How to watch Michigan State vs USC: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

It’s Michigan State vs USC this Saturday afternoon on Peacock in a men’s Big Ten college basketball match up you don’t want to miss. Tip off is at 4:30 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream Saturday’s Michigan State vs USC game as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Sign up for Peacock here!

Michigan State:

The Spartans extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 73-51 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday night, showcasing Michigan State’s depth once again. Junior guard Tre Holloman led the way with a team-high 12 points, while senior guard Jaden Akins and sophomore forward Xavier Booker each contributed 10 points and 3 rebounds.

With an 18-2 overall record and a flawless 8-0 mark in Big Ten play, Michigan State looks to extend its longest win streak since the 2018-2019 season when they face the Trojans.

RELATED: No. 7 Michigan State tops Minnesota 73-51, wins 13 in row for 1st time since 2018-19 Final Four season

USC:

The Trojans are coming off an 82-76 defeat to UCLA at home on Monday night in a hard-fought game. Four USC players finished in double figures — Rashaun Agee with 21 points, Wesley Yates III adding 19, Saint Thomas contributing 13, and Desmond Claude chipping in 12. Despite strong individual performances, USC struggled to gain control and maintain momentum against a determined UCLA squad.

“We learn from every game, win or lose,” said head coach Eric Musselman after the loss. “When we get back together, we’ll focus on correcting the things we can improve.”

Now sitting at 12-8 overall and 4-5 in conference play, USC looks to regroup and bounce back when they face the Spartans on Saturday.

How to watch Michigan State vs USC:

When: Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 1 Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started