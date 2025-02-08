How to watch NBC tripleheader: Stream info for Richmond vs Davidson, Wisconsin vs Iowa, Providence vs Butler

Whether you’re looking for Atlantic 10, Big Ten or Big East basketball — or all three — on Saturday, NBC has you covered: USA Network and Peacock will combine for a men’s college hoops tripleheader.

First, Richmond visits Davidson at John M. Belk Arena. Then, No. 21 Wisconsin will get tested in a tough road environment against Iowa, and Butler plays host to Providence to cap off the action.

Keep reading to find out how to watch each one and each team’s top storylines entering the weekend:

How to watch Richmond vs. Davidson:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 8 Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Channel: USA Network

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 8 Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Providence vs. Butler:

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 8 Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

Richmond vs. Davidson storylines:

These teams matched up a couple weeks ago, with Davidson winning on the road 72-66 on Jan. 25. That came in the middle of a seven-game slide for the Spiders, which they snapped on Wednesday by beating Duquesne.

In that Jan. 25 matchup, the Wildcats got an offensive outburst from junior Reed Bailey, the team’s leading scorer who poured in a career-high 32 points. Keep an eye on him on Saturday as he looks to provide an encore.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa storylines:

At 8-4 in conference play, the Badgers are just two games back of Purdue for first place in the Big Ten, having won 10 of their last 12 — including a 31-point win over these Hawkeyes on Jan. 3 that saw them drop a whopping 116 points.

02:47 Gard: Badgers are ‘a fun group to coach’ Head coach Greg Gard sits down to talk about Wisconsin’s win against Indiana and his experience leading this year’s Badgers team.

The author of 32 of those was sophomore John Blackwell, who’s part of a dynamic duo with senior John Tonje to pace the Badgers’ scoring attack at 15.2 and 18.5 points per game, respectively.

Since USC held him scoreless three weeks ago, Tonje has scored at least 23 in every game except for the Badgers’ last, in which he scored 15 to help beat Indiana on Tuesday.

Iowa scored an impressive 81 points against No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday but conceded 90 for its fifth loss out of the last six.

Providence vs. Butler storylines:

Providence took care of Butler 84-65 on Jan. 8, the first time they squared off this season. Six players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs in a 30-point win over Seton Hall on Wednesday.

The Friars will look to get back in the win column, having lost their last two — despite giving No. 12 St. John’s a run for its money in a two-point road loss a week ago.

