2025 NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday: Men’s and women’s bracket reveal date, time, schedule, how it works

After weeks of anticipation and speculation, the bracket-filling finally can begin Sunday as the 68-team fields for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are revealed.

“Selection Sunday” will unveil which teams made the March Madness tournaments (and which “bubble” teams were left disappointed) that will unfold over the course of four regionals to will determine the Final Four national semifinals.

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is the host of this year’s men’s Final Four, which will be held April 5-7.

The 2025 women’s Final Four will be held April 4-6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Here are the details on how to watch “Selection Sunday” on March 16:

What time does Selection Sunday begin?

The men’s bracket will be unveiled starting at 6 p.m. ET. The release of the women’s bracket will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How do I watch Selection Sunday for the men’s tournament?

CBS Sports will have the announcement of the first-round pairings on the “2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show,” which will be revealed region by region with reactions from the teams that qualified.

The show, which also is streamed on NCAA March Madness Live and Paramount Plus, will be hosted by Adam Zucker with analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis.

How do I watch Selection Sunday for the women’s tournament?

The women’s bracket will be revealed live on ESPN with the “NCAA Women’s Selection Special.”

How are the fields set for the NCAA tournaments?

The teams are chosen through a mix of 31 automatic qualifiers (by winning their postseason conference tournaments) and 37 at-large bids (selected by the NCAA committee).

There are four regions of teams seeded from 1 through 16 (which also is determined by the committee).

When do the March Madness NCAA Tournaments begin?

Both the men’s and women’s tournament feature First Four play-in games among eight teams trying to advance to the main 64-team bracket.

The Men’s First Four will be held March 18-19 in Dayton, Ohio. The first-round games in the 64-team bracket will begin March 20.

The Women’s First Four will be held March 19-20 at neutral sites (on home courts for the top seeds that will play host to first-round games). The first-round games in the 64-team bracket will begin March 21.

