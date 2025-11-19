How to watch Nebraska vs. New Mexico: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game

The National Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Classic tournament will begin Thursday with Nebraska and New Mexico kicking off a doubleheader on Peacock at 7 p.m.

Kansas State and Mississippi State will tip off at 9:30 p.m., and the losers and winners of each game will meet Friday in the consolation and championship games at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

This will mark the second meeting between Nebraska (4-0) and New Mexico (3-1), which prevailed 83-71 when the teams played on March 17, 2009 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

More information below on Nebraska and New Mexico and how to watch each game.

Nebraska:

The unbeaten Cornhuskers were picked to finish 14th in the Big Ten but are off to a solid start with the return of Rienk Mast, who missed last season because of surgery on his left knee. The 6-10 center from the Netherlands is averaging 15 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, recently recording only the third triple-double in school history.

Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfordt scored a game-high 28 points Saturday in a 105-99 victory over Oklahoma. Nebraska rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat its Midwest rival with four other double-figure scorers: Mast (26 points), Berke Buyuktuncel (16), Jamarques Lawrence (14) and Cale Jacobsen (10).

Fred Hoiberg, who is in his seventh season as Nebraska coach, has shored up the team’s outside shooting (12 3-pointers per game ranks 16th in the nation). The Cornhuskers’ scoring has improved (their points total against the Sooners was the highest in regulation against a Division I opponent since 2018) to offset a weakness in interior defense.

New Mexico:

The overhauled Lobos are coming off their first loss, a 76-68 defeat to New Mexico State in the Rio Grande Rivalry. With 14 new players under first-year coach Eric Olen, New Mexico has meshed well to start the season — three home victories by margins of at least 14 points — after reaching the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The scoring has been balanced for the Lobos, who were led by a different player in points for four consecutive games (a first since the 1997-98 season). First-half scoring has been an issue, though, at only 32 points per game (ranking 262nd in the nation).

Utah State transfer Deyton Albury leads New Mexico with 13 points per game (up from a 7.8 average last season), and freshman Tomislav Buljan from Split, Croatia, is shooting 51 percent from the field while averaging 11.8 points per game. Fellow freshman starter Jake Hall is chipping in with 11.0 points per game, and Uriah Tenette (10.7 ppg) is the first option off the bench.

How to watch Nebraska vs. New Mexico:

When: Thursday, Nov. 20

Thursday, Nov. 20 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Kansas State vs. Mississippi State:

When: Thursday, Nov. 20

Thursday, Nov. 20 Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

