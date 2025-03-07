How to watch Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland : Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

The college hoops excitement continues this Saturday on Peacock with a men’s Big Ten doubleheader. First, it’s Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin at 1 PM ET, followed by Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland at 3 PM. See below for details on how to live stream each game, along with additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Saturday’s game marks the second contest between the two schools this season and the 20th all-time meeting. The Wildcats have won the last 3 consecutive meetings against the Terrapins, including a 76-74 overtime win on January 16.

The Wildcats’ 3-game win streak was snapped on Monday, in a 73-69 loss to UCLA. Despite the defeat, Northwestern is playing its best basketball as the team attempts to make a late-season push.

Graduate guard Ty Berry led the team with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while junior forward Nick Martinelli added 20 points and 3 rebounds, marking his 23rd consecutive game in double figures.

On February 16, the Wildcats had a 4-11 conference record and were expected to miss the 15-team Big Ten Tournament. Now, they are just one win shy of securing their spot. The Wildcats are currently tied with Rutgers, Minnesota, USC, and Nebraska for 11th to 15th place in the Big Ten standings. Tiebreakers won’t be decided until the end of the regular season, so a win on Saturday would be Northwestern’s clearest path to the tournament.

The Terrapins are coming off a crucial 71-65 win against Michigan on Wednesday. Sophomore guard Rodney Rice led the way with 19 points, while fifth-year guard Selton Miguel and freshman center Derik Queen each added 17 points.

The Terps are currently tied with Wisconsin and Purdue for third place in Big Ten standings and are on the bubble for a double bye in the conference tournament. However, they own the tiebreaker, thanks to Monday’s win. A victory against the Wildcats on Saturday would secure Maryland’s double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

How to watch Northwestern vs Maryland:

When: Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 8 Where: XFINITY Center in College Park, MD

XFINITY Center in College Park, MD Time: 3 PM ET

3 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock today?

Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 PM ET with College Countdown



How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

