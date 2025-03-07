How to watch Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

The college hoops excitement continues this Saturday on Peacock with a men’s Big Ten doubleheader, featuring Penn State vs No. 12 Wisconsin at 1 PM ET, followed by Northwestern vs No. 13 Maryland at 3 PM. See below for details on how to live stream each game, along with additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Saturday’s game marks the only regular season meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Badgers this year. Wisconsin has won 5 of the last 6 match ups.

Penn State needed a win to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Big Ten tournament but was officially eliminated from contention after a 68-64 loss to No. 16 Maryland last Saturday. The Nittany Lions had a 6-point lead at halftime but lost it 5 minutes into the second half and were unable to regain it. Penn State committed 16 turnovers in the game, while Maryland had just 8.

The season started with promise, as Penn State opened with 11 wins in their first 13 games, including scoring at least 100 points in three of their first five games. This marked only the second time in program history that the team had scored 100 points three times in a season. However, the team struggled in the second half of the season, finishing 4-13 in their final 17 games, which included a 7-game losing streak — the program’s longest since the 2018-2019 season when they dropped 8 straight.

The Badgers are coming off a 74-67 win against Minnesota on Wednesday, marking their ninth straight victory over the Golden Gophers and completing a season sweep. Sophomore guard John Blackwell scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, recording his second double-double in the last three games. Graduate guard John Tonje contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds, while graduate forward Steven Crowl added 10 points and 3 assists.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Badgers have been mathematically eliminated from the Big Ten title race but are still in contention for a top-4 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament. They are currently in a 3-way tie for 5th place in the Big Ten standings with UMD and PUR. However, tiebreakers will be determined at the end of the regular season.

How to watch Penn State vs Wisconsin:

When: Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 8 Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock today?

Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 PM ET with College Countdown



