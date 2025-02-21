How to watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis in Saturday’s A-10 doubleheader on USA

It’s an Atlantic 10 double-header on USA Network Saturday as Richmond takes on Saint Joseph’s at 12:30 PM ET and Rhode Island faces Saint Louis at 2:30 PM ET.

While the Spiders are 13th of 15 teams in the conference standings as opposed to the Hawks, Billikens and Rams, who rank fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, all teams have conference records between 7-6 and 5-9. With four or five conference games remaining for all four, the teams have work to do ahead of the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament.

Read on to learn how to watch the matchups and other Atlantic 10 basketball games this season on Peacock and USA Network.

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s key storylines

The Spiders have the conference’s worst overall winning percentage but are the only team in the bottom six of the standings currently on a winning streak. Consecutive close wins over Fordham and La Salle have Richmond trending up at the right time, but this is a crucial game for Richmond because it finishes against the conference’s top three teams VCU, Dayton and George Mason.

The Hawks, meanwhile, rebounded from a one-point loss at George Mason with a double-digit road victory at George Washington Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s is led by one of the A-10’s top scoring duos in guards Xzayvier Brown and Erik Reynolds II, who rank seventh and eighth in scoring, respectively.

How to watch Richmond vs. Saint Joseph’s

When: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Where: Hagan Arena – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis key storylines

The Rams are eyeing a late-season surge coming off two consecutive home wins over St. Bonaventure and La Salle. Sebastian Thomas is the man to watch for Rhode Island as his 18.1 points per game rank third in the A-10, and he leads the conference in both assists (6.0) and steals (2.2) per game.

The Billikens are heading in the opposite direction of the Rams, having lost their last three games and four out of five. Saint Louis will look to its scoring duo of Gibson Jamerson and Isaiah Swope (33.3 combined PPG) to get them out of this slump.

Rhode Island can match Saint Louis’ conference record with a win in this matchup. The top four seeds get a double bye in the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship tournament.

How to watch Rhode Island vs. Saint Louis

When: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Where: Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, Missouri Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

How do I watch Atlantic 10 basketball games on Peacock and USA Network?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

More than 40 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games will be presented by NBC Sports during the 2024-25 season, including exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively stream 13 games throughout the season. Click here for the full schedule.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

