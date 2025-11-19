How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

In a top-25 rematch Friday of a second-round thriller in last year’s NCAA Tournament, No. 23 Wisconsin will face No. 9 BYU in a 4 p.m. ET tip at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It’s the fourth meeting of a series that began in 1931. Wisconsin (4-0) won then and in 2011, but BYU (3-1) triumphed 91-89 last season to advance to the East Region semifinals.

More information below on Wisconsin and BYU and how to watch the game.

No. 23 Wisconsin:

The Badgers are off to a hot start, scoring at least 85 points in four consecutive victories to open the season (their best offensive start since 1975-76). In his 11th season, coach Greg Gard has assembled another team that shoots well at the free-throw line (84.1 percent, third in the nation) and is careful with the ball (9.3 turnovers per game).

Wisconsin is coming off a 94-69 home victory Monday over SIU Edwardsville that featured a 16-0 run in the second half. Junior guard John Blackwell, who was picked for preseason All-Big Ten, scored a game-high 26 points, and San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd added 24 and now has scored at least 21 points in three of four games.

Austin Rapp also had 15 points for the Badgers, who have been ranked in 14 consecutive Associated Press (their longest streak since 18 in 2020-21). Wisconsin is trying to stay undefeated in November for the second consecutive year after going 8-0 last year (before losing its first three games in December 2024).

No. 9 BYU:

Trying to reach the Final Four for the first time in their history, the Cougars have assembled a highly touted roster that nearly beat No. 3 UConn before falling 86-84 on Saturday. In his second season at BYU, coach Kevin Young is following a 26-win season that marked the team’s highest victory total since 2011-12 and the Cougars’ first NBA draftee since 2011.

Top recruit AJ Dybantsa, a preseason first-team All-American, scored 25 points in the loss to the Huskies and has been projected as a top-three pick in next year’s NBA Draft.

BYU also has gotten strong contributions from senior Richie Saunders (19.5 points per game) and Baylor transfer Robert Wright (17.8 ppg, 4.3 assists per game), who reportedly has a $3.5 million NIL deal. Dawson Baker also is a scoring option for BYU, which has made 31 NCAA Tournament appearances (most by a team that has yet to win a region).

How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU:

When: Friday, Nov. 21

Friday, Nov. 21 Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

