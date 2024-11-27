 Skip navigation
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke’s Maliq Brown in the head

  
Published November 27, 2024 01:10 PM
Hunter Dickinson

Nov 26, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being ejected against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks’ 75-72 victory over No. 11 Duke for kicking the Blue Devils’ Maliq Brown in the head.

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.

“I didn’t think at the moment and nor now do I feel it a warranted a level-2,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “In my opinion, it’s probably a coin flip whether it’s a level-1 or a level-2.”

Self said the officials told him they made that decision because they believed the kick was intentional and that Brown’s head hit the floor.

“It’s probably fairly broadly accurate,” Self said.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said the officials made the right decision.

“I saw on the screen that he kicked him in his face, so I think that warrants a flagrant-2,” Scheyer said. “I haven’t had a good look or anything more, but that to me was really an easy one.”

Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, so his loss could’ve been the game-changer. Kansas led 57-55 at the time, but Flory Bidunga filled in and finished with six points and eight rebounds.

“Obviously, it’s a bummer that an All-American like Hunter had to go out,” Kansas forward KJ Adams said. “But it makes me happy that Flo got a chance to show the world what he can do. It’s amazing what he did out there, especially a freshman coming in in that big environment, a huge game. He did really good.”