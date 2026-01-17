Kentucky completes another second-half comeback to stun No. 24 Tennessee, 80-78

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Denzel Aberdeen scored 22 points, 18 in the second half, and Kentucky rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to knock off No. 24 Tennessee, 80-78, on Saturday.

Trailing 80-78 with 2.6 seconds left, Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie went to the free throw line for one shot. He intentionally missed, and teammate Jaylen Carey got the rebound in a scrum. His attempt to tie the game at the buzzer was stuffed by several Wildcats players.

After the buzzer, pushing and shoving in front of the Tennessee bench ensued. Players from both teams were quickly separated.

It was the second time this week that the Wildcats (12-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won after being down in the second half by at least 17 points. They trailed Auburn by 18 on Wednesday night before winning by one.

Otega Oweh, Jasper Johnson and Collin Chandler all scored 12 points and Mohammed Dioubate added 10.

Gillespie scored 24 points for the Volunteers (12-6, 2-3). Nat Ament added 17.

Gillespie had 14 points at halftime and Tennessee’s physicality was obvious in the Vols’ 42-31 advantage. Tennessee dominated the boards, 20-12, and led 8-1 in offensive rebounds.

Next up

Kentucky: The Wildcats will host Texas on Wednesday.

Tennessee: The Vols have a week off before they travel to Alabama next Saturday.