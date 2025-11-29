Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Report: Orioles add Ryan Helsley to their bullpen with two-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totful_251129.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Report: Orioles add Ryan Helsley to their bullpen with two-year deal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totful_251129.jpg
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Krivas scores 20, No. 2 Arizona overwhelms Norfolk State inside for 98-61 win

  
Published November 29, 2025 06:27 PM
Dwayne Aristode Ariz Norfolk

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Norfolk State Spartans guard Dian Wright-Forde (1) hits the ball out of the hands of Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the first half at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

TUCSON, Ariz. — Motiejus Krivas scored 20 points, Koa Peat added 16 and No. 2 Arizona overpowered Norfolk State 98-61 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-0) are one of the tallest teams in Division I and used it to their advantage against the Spartans (4-5).

Coming off a 30-point win over Denver on Monday, Arizona shot 56% from the floor, had a 58-24 advantage in the paint and shot 32 of 46 on free throws. The Wildcats also had 17 more rebounds and 20 assists on 32 made baskets.

Anthony Dell’Orso added 16 points and Krivas shot 7 of 8 from the floor.

Anthony McComb III led Norfolk State with 19 points.

The Spartans scored a school Division I-record 136 points in a blowout over Virginia-Lynchburg in their last game and managed to keep up with Arizona early.

But as the first half wore on, the Wildcats wore them down, stretching the lead with a flurry of inside baskets and three-point plays.

The Wildcats scored on four three-point plays over the final 6 1/2 minutes had 30 of their 47 first-half points in the paint to lead by 15. Krivas had 15 points, seven rebounds two blocked shots by halftime.

Arizona missed all five of its 3-point attempts, but went to the free throw line 26 times in the first half, making 17.

Wildcats freshman Ivan Kharchenkov, who scored 20 points against Denver, rolled his ankle on a drive in the first half and did not return.

Arizona used a flurry of turnovers to stretch the lead to 65-38 in the first six minutes of the second half.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State: plays at James Madison next Saturday.

Arizona: hosts No. 21 Auburn next Saturday.