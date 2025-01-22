Micah Parrish fuels rally, Ohio State snaps three-game skid with 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
At his ‘favorite place in the world,’ Ludvig Åberg leads Farmers Insurance Open
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2025 - Final Round
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who ‘couldn’t afford to go to college,’ wins on Korn Ferry Tour
Farmers Insurance Open 2025 - Round One
Max Homa begins Farmers Insurance Open with triple bogey as part of adventurous front nine

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoalagyemang_250122.jpg
Agyemang makes the score 3-0 for USMNT
nbc_cbb_uscvspurhls_250122.jpg
Highlights: Huge run helps No. 4 USC crush Purdue
nbc_cbb_jujuwatkinscomp_250122.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Micah Parrish fuels rally, Ohio State snaps three-game skid with 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue

  
Published January 21, 2025 11:46 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Micah Parrish scored 17 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, helping Ohio State rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and fueling a 15-0 run in the closing minutes that led to a 73-70 win over No. 11 Purdue on Tuesday night.

Parrish was 8 of 10 from the field and made a career-best six 3-pointers, including 11 points and three 3s during the decisive run. Devin Royal added 16 points for Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game skid.

Purdue (15-5, 7-2) entered on a seven-game winning streak and led 59-53 with 7:25 to play. But Ohio State stormed back by making 8 of 12 3s in the second half.

Trey Kaufman-Renn tied his career high with 26 points to lead the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points while Braden Smith was just 3 of 14 from the field and scored 12.

Kaufman-Renn scored eight straight to get Purdue within 68-67 with 1:01 left, but the Boilermakers never retook the lead.

Ohio State forward Colin White injured his left ankle and spent the second half in a walking boot, and guard John Mobley Jr. missed some time after a hard landing when he was fouled.

Takeaways

Ohio State: Despite losing five of their last six games and their early struggles Tuesday, which included a scoring drought of nearly 4 1/2 minutes, the Buckeyes battled back.

Purdue: The Boilermakers lost a big lead, had trouble rebounding and shot 3s poorly.

Key moment

Parrish’s scoring flurry gave the Buckeyes the lead — and the confidence they needed to close it out.

Key stats

Ohio State shot 53.3% from the field and 47.8% on 3s.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Iowa on Monday. Purdue hosts No. 21 Michigan on Friday.