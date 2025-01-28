Micah Parrish scores 18 to help Ohio State end home skid with 82-65 victory over Iowa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Micah Parrish scores 18 to help Ohio State end home skid with 82-65 victory over Iowa

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Micah Parrish had 18 points and Ohio State ended a three-game skid at home with an 82-65 victory over Iowa on Monday night.

Parrish scored 11 points in a dominant second half for the Buckeyes (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten Conference), who were coming off their biggest victory of the season — a 73-70 road win over then-No. 11 Purdue. He added six rebounds.

Bruce Thornton totaled 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State. Devin Royal finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. John Mobley Jr. scored 12 with eight assists.

Drew Thelwell scored 20 on 8-for-10 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead the Hawkeyes (13-8, 4-6), who have lost four of five. Owen Freeman had 14 points and eight rebounds. Seydou Traore and Payton Sandfort both scored 13. Sandfort made three 3-pointers, giving him 240 for his career and tying him with assistant coach Matt Gatens for third place on Iowa’s list.

Mobley and Parrish both scored seven to help Ohio State take a 30-26 lead into halftime. Thelwell and Freeman both scored 11 to keep Iowa close — accounting for nine of the Hawkeyes’ 11 first-half baskets. There were eight lead changes and three ties before the break.

Royal had a basket and a three-point play in an 11-3 run to begin the second half, upping the Buckeyes’ advantage to 12. Sandfort hit a 3-pointer to get Iowa within nine, but Thornton answered with a 3-pointer and Sean Stewart stole the ball and dunked to cap 9-0 run for a 50-32 lead with 12:26 remaining.

Stewart’s layup gave Ohio State its largest lead at 62-39 with 8:49 left.

Ohio State plays at Penn State on Thursday. Iowa hosts No. 10 Purdue on Feb. 4.