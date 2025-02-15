Milos Uzan scores 19 as No. 6 Houston grinds out 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Milos Uzan scores 19 as No. 6 Houston grinds out 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:44 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Milos Uzan scored 19 points, L.J. Cryer added 15 and No. 6 Houston took firm control of the Big 12 Conference race with a 62-58 win over No. 13 Arizona on Saturday.

Coming off a 76-65 win at Baylor, the Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) trailed by seven midway through the second half, then held the Wildcats without a field goal for more than six minutes to go up seven.

The Wildcats (17-8, 11-3) fought back to close within 59-58 with a minute left, but Houston hit 3 of 4 closing free throws to win for the 17th time in 18 games. The Cougars have the nation’s longest active road winning streak at 11 straight and lead Arizona by two games in the Big 12, with No. 12 Texas Tech a half-game back of the Wildcats.

Caleb Love led Arizona with 17 points and seven assists but went 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Wildcats went a combined 7 for 28 from the floor to open the game before Arizona used a 12-2 run to go up nine. Houston fought back with a short run of its own, pulling within 30-25 by halftime.

Takeaways

Houston: The Cougars love to grind out wins and pulled off a big one in one of college basketball’s toughest road environments.

Arizona: The Wildcats nearly matched the Cougars on the defensive end, but they struggled offensively — 37% shooting, 11 turnovers — to lose their second straight.

Key moment

Cryer had five points in the first half before hitting consecutive 3s to cap a 12-0 run that put Houston up 53-48.

Key stat

Arizona shot 5 for 23 from 3-point range, including 1 of 9 in the second half.

Up next

Houston plays at Arizona State on Tuesday. Arizona is at Baylor on Monday.