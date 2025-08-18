 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State Wildcats v Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Houston v Brigham Young
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB

Top Clips

nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
Why TOUR Championship avoids match play format
nbc_golf_scottietiger_250818.jpg
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State Wildcats v Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22 Iowa State faces challenging start to the season with third-year starting QB Rocco Becht
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 11): Here come the Aces? Meanwhile, Lynx in full control
Houston v Brigham Young
Houston coach Willie Fritz revamps offense with new coordinator and QB

Top Clips

nbc_berry_fallersrbs_250818.jpg
Chargers RB Harris is a TD-reliant fantasy player
nbc_golf_matchplaytourchampionship_250818.jpg
Why TOUR Championship avoids match play format
nbc_golf_scottietiger_250818.jpg
Scheffler’s chip-in on No. 17 was ‘Tiger-esque’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Nebraska-Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowns in a Utah reservoir

  
Published August 18, 2025 02:44 PM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 07 North Dakota at Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 07: North Dakota forward Deng Mayar (5) shoves Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) out of the way as he drives to the basket during a college basketball game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 07, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nebraska-Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowned Saturday in a Utah reservoir, police said.

Herriman police said Mayar died at Blackridge Reservoir after going underwater about 35 yards from shore.

Mayar, 22, was a graduate student who joined the Mavericks after playing two seasons for Summit League rival North Dakota. Mayar, from Salt Lake City, started 15 games in two seasons and averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds as a senior.

Nebraska-Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said in a statement that Mayar had made “tremendous progress” during the summer.

“Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better,” Crutchfield said. “We will miss him greatly.”

Herriman police responded to a 911 call reporting two people in distress at the reservoir. Sa Mafutaga, 21, made it to shore and then went back into the water to try and rescue Mayar, but could not. Bystanders entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The report said Mafutaga is expected to recover.

Mayar’s body was recovered from the reservoir by authorities after several hours of searching.