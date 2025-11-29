No. 5 UConn beats No. 13 Illinois 74-61

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Tulane
LSU’s Mulkey leads No. 5 Tigers to NCAA-record 7th straight 100-point game at Paradise Jam tourney
NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Tulane
LSU’s Mulkey leads No. 5 Tigers to NCAA-record 7th straight 100-point game at Paradise Jam tourney
NCAA Football: Utah at Kansas
No. 14 Utah rallies to beat Kansas 31-21, keep its slim Big 12 championship hopes alive
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona forces five turnovers, spoils rival Arizona State’s Big 12 repeat title hopes with 23-7 win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 5 UConn beats No. 13 Illinois 74-61

  
Published November 29, 2025 12:19 PM

NEW YORK — Solo Ball scored 15 points and fifth-ranked UConn never trailed in beating No. 13 Illinois 74-61 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies (6-1) did not dominate Illinois like in the previous meeting when they scored 30 straight points in the Elite Eight on their way to the 2024 national title, but were more than effective enough until the final minutes when they let a 17-point lead slip to single digits.

UConn won for the ninth time in its last 11 games at the Garden and improved to 15-8 in the building under coach Danny Hurley.

Ball scored 13 points in the first half and made 6 of 14 shots. Malachi Smith added 14 points and nine assists and Alex Karaban had 12 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Braylon Mullins played 10 minutes and scored two points in his debut.

The Huskies shot 41% and made 10 of 28 3-pointers in their third game against a ranked opponent.

Kylan Boswell led Illinois (6-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. The Illini struggled to consistently hit shots until making a comeback attempt late in the second half. Tomislav Ivisic had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Leading-scorer Andrej Stojakovic was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Huskies took a pair of 17-point leads midway through the second half before Illinois scored 11 straight to cut the deficit to 64-54 on a jumper by Ivisic with 6:18 left. Illinois sliced the lead to 66-59 on a 3 by Ivisic with 2:56 left. Smith threw in an off-balance deep 3 while being fouled and finished off a four-point play 49 seconds later to extend the Huskies’ lead.

Up next

UConn: Visits Kansas on Tuesday night.

Illinois: Faces No. 17 Tennessee on Dec. 6 in Nashville.