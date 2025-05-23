 Skip navigation
Bennett, Verhaeghe help Panthers roll past Hurricanes 5-0, take 2-0 lead in Eastern final
Bennett, Verhaeghe help Panthers roll past Hurricanes 5-0, take 2-0 lead in Eastern final
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO
Kooij wins 12th stage of Giro d’Italia in sprint finish, Del Toro keeps overall lead
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Howard scores 26, Fever beat Dream despite Clark not making a 3

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
Harry Gant's best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
North Florida head coach Driscoll resigns to become associate head coach at Kansas State

  
Published May 22, 2025 11:55 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll resigned after 16 years with the Ospreys on Thursday and accepted a job as the associate head coach on Jerome Tang’s staff at Kansas State.

The 60-year-old Driscoll and Tang have known each other for more than two decades, spending six seasons together on Scott Drew’s staff at Baylor. Driscoll left to become head coach at North Florida in 2009, and led the Ospreys to three Atlantic Sun regular-season titles, the NCAA Tournament in 2015 and the NIT the following year.

North Florida finished 15-17 last season.

“Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game,” Tang said in a statement released by Kansas State. “His ability to develop players and implement high-level offensive systems is second to none.”

Driscoll also has been the head coach at the high school level and at La Roche, a Division III school in Pennsylvania, along with an assistant at Slippery Rock, Wyoming, Clemson and Valparaiso.

“I know some will wonder why I would leave being a head coach to become an assistant coach, but this was a no-brainer in every aspect for us,” Driscoll said. “We all know that work brings profit and if you have studied Coach Tang and his program, that’s what they do. My responsibility will be to continue to nurture, encourage and expound upon this foundation.”