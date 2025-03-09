Sandfort brothers lead Iowa to 83-68 win over Nebraska to reach Big Ten Tourney

LINCOLN, Neb. — Payton Sandfort scored 22 points, his brother Pryce knocked down four 3-pointers and Iowa pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 83-68 on Saturday, knocking the Cornhuskers out of the Big Ten Conference Tournament field and claiming the final slot for itself on the final day of the regular season.

The Hawkeyes (16-15, 7-13) entered the game one slot out of the field and needed the win to climb into a five-way tie for 14th with Nebraska (17-14, 7-13), Minnesota, USC and Northwestern. After Rutgers beat Minnesota in overtime Sunday, Wednesday’s first-round games will be Northwestern-Minnesota, Iowa-Ohio State and USC-Rutgers.

Nebraska jumped to an 18-10 lead eight minutes into the game but Josh Dix answered with a layup and Drew Thelwell, Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding each knocked down a 3 to put Iowa in front. The Cornhuskers tied the game at 31-31 on a Berke Buyuktuncel layup but Pryce Sandfort hit from deep and knocked down a jumper and Payton Sandfort scored twice to send Iowa into the break with a 40-35 lead. The Hawkeyes pulled away steadily in the second half.

Senior Payton Sandfort was 9 of 18 from the field, including 2 of 9 from deep, and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore Pryce was 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 of. 6 from 3, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished three assists. Dix finished with 15 points and four assists. The Hawkeyes shot 31 of 63 from the floor and were collectively 11 of 28 from distance.

Juwan Gary led Nebraska with 24 points, converting 8 of 9 from the line, and grabbed seven rebounds. Sam Hoiberg added 12 points.

Nebraska joins Penn State and Washington in not reaching the tournament.