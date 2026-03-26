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South Florida hires Chris Mack after Bryan Hodgson’s exit

  
Published March 26, 2026 03:20 PM
UConn 'better than advertised' ahead of Sweet 16
March 26, 2026 11:42 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell preview Friday's showdown between Michigan State and UConn in the Sweet 16 and wonder if the Spartans have what it takes to tame the Huskies.

TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida hired Chris Mack as its basketball coach.

Mack leaves the College of Charleston, where he went 45-20 over the past two seasons. He has a career record of 323-153 over 15 seasons, including a dozen 20-win seasons and nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

Mack replaces Bryan Hodgson, who led USF to the NCAA Tournament this season. The Bulls lost 83-79 to Louisville — one of Mack’s former stops — in the first round before Hodgson took took the job at Providence.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to lead a South Florida basketball program that’s on an exceptional trajectory and to join a university and athletic department defined by strong leadership, shared aspirations, and tremendous alignment,” Mack said in a statement.

Mack coached Xavier from 2009 to 2018 and made four trips to the Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight appearance. He was runner-up for AP Coach of the Year in 2016 behind Kansas’ Bill Self.

He coached Louisville from 2018 to 2022, with an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019. The Cardinals reached No. 1 in the AP poll for two weeks during the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mack was fired midway through the 2022 season after a 6-8 start.