Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_08.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 26

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_08.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 26

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

  
Published November 24, 2025 07:11 PM

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray scored 22 points to lead Seton Hall to an 85-74 win over No. 23 North Carolina State in a Maui Invitational quarterfinal on Monday.

The Pirates (6-0) led the Wolfpack (4-1) for all but the first three minutes, going up by as many as 18 points.

Staton-McCray shot 7 of 11 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Mike Williams scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half, Elijah Fisher and Adam Clark added 13 points apiece, Tajuan Simpkins 11 and Najai Hines 10 for Seton Hall, which shot 29 of 56 (51.8%) from the field and 20 of 24 (83.3%) on free throws.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 16 points with nine rebounds to lead N.C. State and Matt Able added 15 points.

Darrion Williams, who was tabbed ACC preseason player of the year, was held to 12 points. Tre Holloman added 11 points for the Wolfpack.

Seton Hall took its largest lead at 69-51 when Staton-McCray knocked down both ends of a one-and-one bonus with 7:26 left to play.

The Pirates recorded nine blocks and scored 19 points off turnovers. They held a 22-7 advantage over the Wolfpack in fast break points.

Seton Hall led 35-33 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 16-2 run.

N.C. State entered the game averaging 100.8 points per game.

Seton Hall held its first five opponents to 54.6 points per game, the third-best mark nationally.

The Pirates are off to their best start to a season since 2014, when they won their first seven.

Up next

Seton Hall will play the winner of Southern Cal and Boise State in a semifinal, while N.C. State will meet the loser in a consolation game Tuesday.