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Thomas Haugh puts off NBA riches to remain at Florida and chase another national title

  
Published April 21, 2026 12:43 PM
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GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All-Southeastern Conference forward Thomas Haugh is staying at Florida for his senior season, joining close friend and fellow big man Alex Condon in trying to bring another national championship to Gainesville.

Haugh announced his decision following a vacation to Hawaii, putting off potential NBA riches to team with Condon and maybe center Rueben Chinyelu for a final go-around in Gainesville.

“All that’s got to wait another year,” Haugh said in a video posted to social media. “I’m coming back, baby!”

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Haugh led the team in scoring, averaging 17.1 points, to go along with 6.1 rebounds a game as a junior. He also totaled 73 assists, 58 3-pointers, 36 steals and 33 blocked shots while leading the Gators to the SEC title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2025 national champions lost to Iowa in the second round of the tournament, a sour ending following a solid to a standout season. Haugh played through a foot injury down the stretch.

Haugh is the eighth player to re-sign with Florida, following Condon, point guard Boogie Fland, shooting guard Urban Klavzar and role players Isaiah Brown, AJ Brown, Alex Lloyd and Alex Kovatchev. Chinyelu announced he is entering the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, giving coach Todd Golden a chance to keep most of his roster intact.

Haugh was a first-team All-SEC selection and received several Player of the Year votes. The New Oxford, Pennsylvania, native was widely considered a lottery pick but delayed the NBA to graduate.

Before Haugh’s announcement, oddsmakers listed Florida as the third choice (11-1 odds) to win the 2027 national title. Haugh’s return should boost the team’s chances.

Golden also has a commitment from former Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who spent three years at Florida before transferring and remains close friends with Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu. Aberdeen plans to re-enroll at Florida to finish his degree and is petitioning the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility. He would replace graduate Xaivian Lee.

Golden will have a roster filled with guys versed in his system and familiar with each other. Bringing back Haugh, Condon and maybe Chinyelu would give the Gators arguably the best frontcourt in the country next season.