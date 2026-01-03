UCF pulls off an 81-75 win against No. 17 Kansas to earn best start since 2010-11

ORLANDO, Fla. — Riley Kugel had 19 points and a crucial three-point play with less than 10 seconds remaining to lead UCF over No. 17 Kansas 81-75 on Saturday.

Themus Fulks had 16 points and Jordan Burks scored 14 for UCF (12-1, 1-0 Big 12), which is off to its best start since 14-0 in 2010-11.

Kansas (10-4, 0-1) played most of the second half without star guard Darryn Peterson, who scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half. Peterson missed the previous two games with cramps and missed seven prior games with a hamstring injury.

Without him, the Jayhawks struggled to find much offense. He checked out for the final time with the game tied at 59 and 10:55 remaining.

Kansas found itself enough to tie the game with 3:02 to play after a 9-0 run. Burks made a 3-pointer to pull UCF ahead for good.

Melvin Council Jr. had 20 points, and Tre White had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.

UCF: Visits Oklahoma State on Tuesday.