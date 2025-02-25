Utah fires men’s basketball coach Craig Smith with Utes at 15-12

The University of Utah fired men’s basketball coach Craig Smith on Monday, a day after a 76-72 loss at Central Florida that dropped the Utes to 15-12 this season.

Smith was in his fourth season in charge of the program. He was 65-62.

The 52-year-old Smith will be replaced by assistant coach Josh Eilert on an interim basis as the school searches for a replacement.

Before the loss to Central Florida, the Utes knocked off then-No. 17 Kansas and Kansas State.

The team is 7-9 in Big 12 Conference play. Utah advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament a year ago while in the Pac-12.

“He has led us to special moments and memorable victories, and Craig has poured his heart into building our current team,” athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. “However, we have greater aspirations for our men’s basketball program, both within the Big 12 Conference and nationally, and our expectation is to regularly compete in the NCAA Tournament.

“After evaluating our program under Craig’s leadership, I believe a change is needed to get us to where we want to go.”

Before his arrival in Salt Lake City, Smith spent three seasons at Utah State, where he led the Aggies to a 74-24 mark. He also coached at South Dakota.

“I am confident that our national search, which has already begun, will lead us to the right coach to take our storied program back to national prominence,” Harlan said.