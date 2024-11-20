Villanova secures 93-49 victory against Pennsylvania

BRYN MAWR, Pa. — Eric Dixon’s 23 points helped Villanova defeat Pennsylvania 93-49 on Tuesday night.

Dixon also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Wooga Poplar scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jhamir Brickus went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Michael Zanoni led the Quakers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with nine points.

Dixon led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put Villanova up 43-26 at the break. Villanova extended its lead to 56-29 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Dixon scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.