What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Final Four of NCAA men’s tournament
Published April 4, 2026 06:00 AM
A March Madness punctuated by buzzer beaters and improbable comebacks will conclude in Indianapolis this weekend with the Final Four and championship game.
On Saturday, April 4, third-seeded Illinois will face UConn at Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by the top-seeded matchup of Arizona and Michigan.
Though there is no Cinderella team this year, the heart-stopping ending of UConn’s 73-72 win over Duke proves that this tournament’s drama can come from a battle of the best.
See below for more information on the 2026 Final Four and how to watch:
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in all its glory on Wednesday, March 18.
What men’s March Madness games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, April 4 - Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn (2), 6:09 p.m., TBS
- (1) Arizona vs. (1) Michigan, 8:54 p.m., TBS
Monday, April 6 - Championship
- Final Four winners, 8:50 p.m. ET, TBS, TNT, TruTV
Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?
The men’s March Madness Final Four will be broadcast on TBS. The championship game will be shown on TNT, TBS, and truTV.