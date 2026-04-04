What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Final Four of NCAA men’s tournament

A March Madness punctuated by buzzer beaters and improbable comebacks will conclude in Indianapolis this weekend with the Final Four and championship game.

On Saturday, April 4, third-seeded Illinois will face UConn at Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by the top-seeded matchup of Arizona and Michigan.

Though there is no Cinderella team this year, the heart-stopping ending of UConn’s 73-72 win over Duke proves that this tournament’s drama can come from a battle of the best.

See below for more information on the 2026 Final Four and how to watch:

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, April 4 - Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

(3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn (2), 6:09 p.m., TBS

(1) Arizona vs. (1) Michigan, 8:54 p.m., TBS

Monday, April 6 - Championship

Final Four winners, 8:50 p.m. ET, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness Final Four will be broadcast on TBS. The championship game will be shown on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

