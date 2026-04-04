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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Final Four of NCAA men’s tournament

  
Published April 4, 2026 06:00 AM

A March Madness punctuated by buzzer beaters and improbable comebacks will conclude in Indianapolis this weekend with the Final Four and championship game.

On Saturday, April 4, third-seeded Illinois will face UConn at Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by the top-seeded matchup of Arizona and Michigan.

Though there is no Cinderella team this year, the heart-stopping ending of UConn’s 73-72 win over Duke proves that this tournament’s drama can come from a battle of the best.

See below for more information on the 2026 Final Four and how to watch:

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in all its glory on Wednesday, March 18.

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, April 4 - Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

  • (3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn (2), 6:09 p.m., TBS
  • (1) Arizona vs. (1) Michigan, 8:54 p.m., TBS

Monday, April 6 - Championship

  • Final Four winners, 8:50 p.m. ET, TBS, TNT, TruTV

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness Final Four will be broadcast on TBS. The championship game will be shown on TNT, TBS, and truTV.