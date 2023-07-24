Skip navigation
MLB
Aaron Wilkerson
Aaron
Wilkerson
2018 Preview: Milwaukee Brewers
Will the additions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain be enough to help the Brewers keep pace with the Cubs and Cardinals in the NL Central?
Bill Baer
,
Bill Baer
,
Aaron Wilkerson
INT
Relief Pitcher
#56
Aaron Wilkerson signs with Lotte Giants in Korea
Aaron Wilkerson
INT
Relief Pitcher
#56
A’s ink Aaron Wilkerson to minor league contract
Aaron Wilkerson
INT
Relief Pitcher
#56
Aaron Wilkerson inks deal with NPB team in Japan
Aaron Wilkerson
INT
Relief Pitcher
#56
Aaron Wilkerson with Dodgers on minors deal
Aaron Wilkerson
INT
Relief Pitcher
#56
Brewers outright Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A
