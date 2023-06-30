 Skip navigation
MLBNew York YankeesAlbert Abreu

Albert
Abreu

nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
10:53
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Dan Patrick discusses the rarity and luck involved in throwing a perfect game and argues that New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is the “wrong guy” to do so after his 2019 suspension for domestic violence.
  • Albert_Abreu_HS.jpg
    Albert Abreu
    NYY Relief Pitcher #84
    Yankees activate Albert Abreu for Tuesday return
  • Albert_Abreu_HS.jpg
    Albert Abreu
    NYY Relief Pitcher #84
    Albert Abreu (elbow) gives up a run Monday at AAA
  • Albert_Abreu_HS.jpg
    Albert Abreu
    NYY Relief Pitcher #84
    Albert Abreu (elbow) struggles on Friday at AAA
  • Albert_Abreu_HS.jpg
    Albert Abreu
    NYY Relief Pitcher #84
    Albert Abreu (elbow) starts rehab assignment
  • Albert_Abreu_HS.jpg
    Albert Abreu
    NYY Relief Pitcher #84
    Albert Abreu (elbow) resumes throwing program
