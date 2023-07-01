 Skip navigation
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
King sweeps breaststroke events with 100m comeback
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Alex
Reyes

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Alex-Reyes.jpg
    Alex Reyes
    LAD Starting Pitcher #27
    Alex Reyes out for season after shoulder surgery
  • Alex-Reyes.jpg
    Alex Reyes
    LAD Starting Pitcher #27
    Dodgers transfer Alex Reyes to 60-day injured list
  • Alex-Reyes.jpg
    Alex Reyes
    LAD Starting Pitcher #27
    Dodgers place Alex Reyes on 15-day injured list
  • Alex-Reyes.jpg
    Alex Reyes
    LAD Starting Pitcher #27
    Alex Reyes (shoulder) likely out until midseason
  • Alex-Reyes.jpg
    Alex Reyes
    LAD Starting Pitcher #27
    Dodgers officially add former All-Star Alex Reyes
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down