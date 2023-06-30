Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Ali Sanchez
Ali
Sanchez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Diamondbacks trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
The Diamondbacks added catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays.
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Ali Sanchez
Catcher
#39
D-backs outright Ali Sánchez to Triple-A Reno
Ali Sanchez
Catcher
#39
D-backs designate C Ali Sánchez for assignment
Ali Sanchez
Catcher
#39
Diamondbacks claim catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers
Ali Sanchez
Catcher
#39
Pirates claim Ali Sanchez off waivers from Tigers
Ali Sanchez
Catcher
#39
Sánchez designated for assignment by Tigers
Close Ad