 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBAli Sanchez

Ali
Sanchez

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
The Diamondbacks added catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays.
  • Ali-Sanchez.jpg
    Ali Sanchez
    Catcher #39
    D-backs outright Ali Sánchez to Triple-A Reno
  • Ali-Sanchez.jpg
    Ali Sanchez
    Catcher #39
    D-backs designate C Ali Sánchez for assignment
  • Ali-Sanchez.jpg
    Ali Sanchez
    Catcher #39
    Diamondbacks claim catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers
  • Ali-Sanchez.jpg
    Ali Sanchez
    Catcher #39
    Pirates claim Ali Sanchez off waivers from Tigers
  • Ali-Sanchez.jpg
    Ali Sanchez
    Catcher #39
    Sánchez designated for assignment by Tigers