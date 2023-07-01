Skip navigation
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Austin Brice
Austin
Brice
Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks hit grand slams as Yankees pound Pirates 16-0
One mighty swing from Aaron Judge and an Aaron Hicks grand slam helped the New York Yankees beat Pittsburg Pirates.
Mia Tontodonati
Austin Brice
Relief Pitcher
#72
Twins ink Austin Brice to a minor contract
Austin Brice
Relief Pitcher
#72
Diamondbacks release reliever Austin Brice
Austin Adams
ARI
Relief Pitcher
#55
Diamondbacks reassign RHP Adams, others
Austin Brice
Relief Pitcher
#72
Diamondbacks sign Austin Brice to minors contract
Austin Brice
Relief Pitcher
#72
Austin Brice elects free agency
