Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matt Olson, baseball’s iron man, stars for the Braves on Lou Gehrig Day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hertl’s goal lifts Golden Knights past Hurricanes 5-4 to open Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL’s Dallas Stars plan move to suburbs in 5 years, with NBA’s Mavs also leaving downtown then
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Heat, Blazers reportedly linked to Giannis trade
Should Thunder make a major trade this offseason?
Picking top X Factors for NBA Finals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matt Olson, baseball’s iron man, stars for the Braves on Lou Gehrig Day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hertl’s goal lifts Golden Knights past Hurricanes 5-4 to open Stanley Cup Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL’s Dallas Stars plan move to suburbs in 5 years, with NBA’s Mavs also leaving downtown then
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Heat, Blazers reportedly linked to Giannis trade
Should Thunder make a major trade this offseason?
Picking top X Factors for NBA Finals
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Beck Way
BW
Beck
Way
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Gerrit Cole dazzles again in his second start back, sending the Yankees past the Royals 7-0
The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole was quick to point out that his second straight dominant start in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery was just that: his second start. What a sample, though.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Power Rankings: Gerrit Cole finding his groove for Yankees, White Sox crack the top 10
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy baseball streaming starting pitchers plus debut reviews for Jared Jones, Gage Jump, more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Eldridge grabs starting job, Jacob Gonzalez promoted
James Schiano
,
+1 More
James Schiano
,
Eric Samulski
,
Two-start pitchers: Emerson Hancock leads a group of intriguing options as we barrel into June
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
MLB Lineup Report: Travis Bazzana at leadoff, Curtis Mead bids for everyday playing time
Brendan Tuma
,
Brendan Tuma
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue