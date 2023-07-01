Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Bennett Sousa
Bennett
Sousa
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías’ frustrating season took another turn Thursday when he was demoted to the minor leagues.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bennett Sousa
MIL
Relief Pitcher
#57
Brewers place Bennett Sousa (shoulder) on IL
Bennett Sousa
MIL
Relief Pitcher
#57
Brewers recall Bennett Sousa from Triple-A
Bennett Sousa
MIL
Relief Pitcher
#57
Brewers option Bennett Sousa to Triple-A
Bennett Sousa
MIL
Relief Pitcher
#57
Brewers recall Bennett Sousa from Triple-A
Bennett Sousa
MIL
Relief Pitcher
#57
Brewers acquire LHP Bennett Sousa from Reds
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
Abbott allows one hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Close Ad