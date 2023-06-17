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MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

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Clark speaks on reaction to loss, coach White
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Williams, Miles headline in Lynx’s road win vs PHX
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How can the Mercury regroup after loss to Lynx?

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Courtney Williams scores 30, Olivia Miles has 19 and the Lynx ease past the Mercury 111-77
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

Top Clips

cc.jpg
Clark speaks on reaction to loss, coach White
new_thumbnails.jpg
Williams, Miles headline in Lynx’s road win vs PHX
nbc_wnba_mercuregroup_260601.jpg
How can the Mercury regroup after loss to Lynx?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBCincinnati RedsBrandon Leibrandt

Brandon
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Elly De La Cruz
Reds place Elly De La Cruz on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain
Elly De La Cruz left a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after singling to right center in the fifth inning.
MLB Injury Report: Elly De La Cruz goes down with hamstring strain, lat issue delays Garrett Crochet’s return
MLB Power Rankings: Gerrit Cole finding his groove for Yankees, White Sox crack the top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy baseball streaming starting pitchers plus debut reviews for Jared Jones, Gage Jump, more
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Eldridge grabs starting job, Jacob Gonzalez promoted
Two-start pitchers: Emerson Hancock leads a group of intriguing options as we barrel into June
MLB Lineup Report: Travis Bazzana at leadoff, Curtis Mead bids for everyday playing time