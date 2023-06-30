 Skip navigation
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Brennen Davis

Brennen
Davis

Kyle Hendricks
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Hankering for Hendricks
Dave Shovein highlights Kyle Hendricks and Nick Gonzales, explaining why both players may be worth a shot in fantasy.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
    Brennen Davis
    CHC Center Fielder #94
    Brennen Davis to miss eight weeks after surgery
    Brennen Davis
    CHC Center Fielder #94
    Cubs option Davis; send Crow-Armstrong to minors
    Brennen Davis
    CHC Center Fielder #94
    Cubs add Brennen Davis to 40-man roster on Tuesday
    Brennen Davis
    CHC Center Fielder #94
    Brennen Davis (back) shut down from AFL action
    Brennen Davis
    CHC Center Fielder #94
    Brennen Davis (back) returns to game action
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger