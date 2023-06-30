 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
    Brett Martin
    TEX Relief Pitcher #59
    Rangers place Brett Martin on 60-day injured list
    Jose Leclerc
    TEX Relief Pitcher #25
    José Leclerc likely to open ’23 as Rangers’ closer
    Brett Martin
    TEX Relief Pitcher #59
    Brett Martin undergoing shoulder surgery next week
    Brett Martin
    TEX Relief Pitcher #59
    Rangers avoid arbitration with lefty Brett Martin
    Brett Martin
    TEX Relief Pitcher #59
    Rangers move Brett Martin (shoulder) to the IL
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott