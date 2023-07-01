 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
Phillies get Syndergaard, Robertson, Marsh in trades
The Phillies are in the playoff hunt and look to make some upgrades with that pursuit in mind.
  • Brett Phillips.jpg
    Brett Phillips
    Center Fielder #8
    Angels outright Brett Phillips to Triple-A
  • Brett Phillips.jpg
    Brett Phillips
    Center Fielder #8
    Angels designate Brett Phillips for assignment
  • mike trout.jpg
    Mike Trout
    LAA Center Fielder #27
    Trout getting day off Thursday vs. STL
  • mike trout.jpg
    Mike Trout
    LAA Center Fielder #27
    Mike Trout not in Angels’ Marathon Monday lineup
  • Brett Phillips.jpg
    Brett Phillips
    Center Fielder #8
    Brett Phillips steals two bases in Angels’ victory