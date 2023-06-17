 Skip navigation
Tennis: Miami Open
Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
Padres’ Arraez out of hospital after scary collision at first base

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Tennis: Miami Open
Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton to win third Munich title
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
Marner, Nylander, Tavares, Matthews leads Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Senators in Game 1
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
Padres’ Arraez out of hospital after scary collision at first base

nbc_golf_joeldahmen_250420.jpg
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
nbc_golf_puntacanafinalrdhls_250420.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
lpgatourwinjmla.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBMiami MarlinsCade Gibson

Cade
Gibson

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospect call-ups galore, Austin Hays off the IL
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Setback for Grayson Rodriguez, A.J. Puk lands on injured list
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luke Keaschall, Caleb Durbin & Ranger Suárez
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Matt Shaw falling, JJ Wetherholt rising