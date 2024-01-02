 Skip navigation
Jon Rahm
Rahm, Vu, Stricker named GWAA players of the year
The Sentry - Previews
Rex & Lav pod: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour
Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end
Tepper incident shows double standard for owners
Steelers stick with hot hand Rudolph over Pickett

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cam
Booser

LHP Chris Sale
Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom
The trade ends Sale’s seven-year stint with the Red Sox, in which he helped the team win a World Series before battling frequent injuries.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves Acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
Report: RHP Lucas Giolito agrees to 2-year contract with the Boston Red Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona