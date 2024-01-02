Skip navigation
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Cam Booser
CB
Cam
Booser
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom
The trade ends Sale’s seven-year stint with the Red Sox, in which he helped the team win a World Series before battling frequent injuries.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cam Booser
Bos
Relief Pitcher
Red Sox re-sign LHP Cam Booser to minors contract
Cam Booser
Bos
Relief Pitcher
Red Sox sign Cam Booser to minor league contract
Cam Booser
Bos
Relief Pitcher
D-backs release left-hander Cam Booser
Cam Booser
Bos
Relief Pitcher
Diamondbacks sign Cam Booser to minor league pact
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves Acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Report: RHP Lucas Giolito agrees to 2-year contract with the Boston Red Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
