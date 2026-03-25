2026 MLB Season Predictions: Who will win the World Series, MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year?

With the first game of the 2026 MLB season just hours away, we got the Rotoworld Baseball crew together to offer their predictions on how things will play out.

As most preseason prediction articles go, this is intended to be a fun exercise more than anything else. But just a quick warning: You probably won’t hear the end of it if someone hits on an obscure prediction.

Below you’ll find our picks for division winners, Wild Card teams, World Series winners, and all of the top individual awards. Enjoy Opening Day!

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 ! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

2026 MLB Division Winner and Wild Card Predictions

﻿Staff Member AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card Teams NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card Teams Matthew Pouliot Blue Jays Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Yankees, Astros Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Pirates Eric Samulski Red Sox Tigers Astros Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Giants D.J. Short Yankees Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Orioles, Tigers Phillies Cubs Dodgers Mets, Padres, Brewers George Bissell Orioles Royals Mariners Red Sox, Blue Jays, Guardians Phillies Brewers Dodgers Mets, Cubs, Giants David Shovein Blue Jays Tigers Rangers Yankees, Astros, Royals Phillies Cubs Dodgers Mets, Padres, Giants James Schiano Yankees Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Orioles, Royals Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Padres Jorge Montanez Yankees Tigers Mariners Blue Jays, Red Sox, Rangers Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Giants, Braves Chris Crawford Yankees Tigers Mariners Blue Jays, Royals, Orioles Phillies Cubs Dodgers Braves, Brewers, Padres Vaughn Dalzell Blue Jays Tigers Rangers Mariners, Red Sox, Yankees Braves Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Padres, Pirates

2026 MLB Playoffs and World Series Predictions

﻿Staff Member ALCS Matchup ALCS Matchup World Series Matchup/Winner Matthew Pouliot Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Cubs vs. Dodgers Blue Jays over Cubs Eric Samulski Red Sox vs Astros Mets vs Dodgers Dodgers over Astros D.J. Short Yankees vs. Mariners Dodgers vs. Phillies Mariners over Dodgers George Bissell Blue Jays vs. Mariners Dodgers vs. Phillies Blue Jays over Dodgers David Shovein Tigers vs. Yankees Phillies vs. Dodgers Tigers over Dodgers James Schiano Tigers vs. Red Sox Cubs vs. Dodgers Tigers over Dodgers Jorge Montanez Yankees vs. Mariners Mets vs. Dodgers Mariners over Dodgers Chris Crawford Mariners vs. Yankees Dodgers vs. Phillies Dodgers over Mariners Vaughn Dalzell Tigers vs Red Sox Dodgers vs Phillies Dodgers over Tigers

2026 MLB Award Predictions