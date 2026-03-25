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Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
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Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks

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2026 MLB Season Predictions: Who will win the World Series, MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year?

  
Published March 25, 2026 12:55 PM

With the first game of the 2026 MLB season just hours away, we got the Rotoworld Baseball crew together to offer their predictions on how things will play out.

As most preseason prediction articles go, this is intended to be a fun exercise more than anything else. But just a quick warning: You probably won’t hear the end of it if someone hits on an obscure prediction.

Below you’ll find our picks for division winners, Wild Card teams, World Series winners, and all of the top individual awards. Enjoy Opening Day!

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
2026 MLB Opening Day Power Rankings: Who can stop the Dodgers from a three-peat?
Ranking all 30 MLB teams leading into the start of the 2026 season.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

2026 MLB Division Winner and Wild Card Predictions

﻿Staff Member AL East AL Central AL West AL Wild Card Teams NL East NL Central NL West NL Wild Card Teams
Matthew Pouliot Blue Jays Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Yankees, Astros Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Pirates
Eric Samulski Red Sox Tigers Astros Yankees, Blue Jays, Mariners Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Giants
D.J. Short Yankees Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Orioles, Tigers Phillies Cubs Dodgers Mets, Padres, Brewers
George Bissell Orioles Royals Mariners Red Sox, Blue Jays, Guardians Phillies Brewers Dodgers Mets, Cubs, Giants
David Shovein Blue Jays Tigers Rangers Yankees, Astros, Royals Phillies Cubs Dodgers Mets, Padres, Giants
James Schiano Yankees Tigers Mariners Red Sox, Orioles, Royals Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Brewers, Padres
Jorge Montanez Yankees Tigers Mariners Blue Jays, Red Sox, Rangers Mets Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Giants, Braves
Chris Crawford Yankees Tigers Mariners Blue Jays, Royals, Orioles Phillies Cubs Dodgers Braves, Brewers, Padres
Vaughn Dalzell Blue Jays Tigers Rangers Mariners, Red Sox, Yankees Braves Cubs Dodgers Phillies, Padres, Pirates

2026 MLB Playoffs and World Series Predictions

﻿Staff Member ALCS Matchup ALCS Matchup World Series Matchup/Winner
Matthew Pouliot Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Cubs vs. Dodgers Blue Jays over Cubs
Eric Samulski Red Sox vs Astros Mets vs Dodgers Dodgers over Astros
D.J. Short Yankees vs. Mariners Dodgers vs. Phillies Mariners over Dodgers
George Bissell Blue Jays vs. Mariners Dodgers vs. Phillies Blue Jays over Dodgers
David Shovein Tigers vs. Yankees Phillies vs. Dodgers Tigers over Dodgers
James Schiano Tigers vs. Red Sox Cubs vs. Dodgers Tigers over Dodgers
Jorge Montanez Yankees vs. Mariners Mets vs. Dodgers Mariners over Dodgers
Chris Crawford Mariners vs. Yankees Dodgers vs. Phillies Dodgers over Mariners
Vaughn Dalzell Tigers vs Red Sox Dodgers vs Phillies Dodgers over Tigers

2026 MLB Award Predictions

﻿Staff Member AL MVP NL MVP AL Cy Young NL Cy Young AL ROY NL ROY
Matthew Pouliot Julio Rodriguez Shohei Ohtani Tarik Skubal Cristopher Sánchez Carter Jensen Sal Stewart
Eric Samulski Bobby Witt Jr. Shohei Ohtani Garrett Crochet Paul Skenes Kevin McGonigle Sal Stewart
D.J. Short Julio Rodriguez Shohei Ohtani Tarik Skubal Paul Skenes Samuel Basallo Nolan McLean
George Bissell Gunnar Henderson Shohei Ohtani Garrett Crochet Yoshinobu Yamamoto Kazuma Okamoto JJ Wetherholt
David Shovein Aaron Judge Shohei Ohtani Tarik Skubal Yoshinobu Yamamoto Kevin McGonigle Konnor Griffin
James Schiano Julio Rodríguez Shohei Ohtani Garrett Crochet Eury Pérez Kevin McGonigle Owen Caissie
Jorge Montanez Aaron Judge Shohei Ohtani Tarik Skubal Cristopher Sánchez Kazuma Okamoto Nolan McLean
Chris Crawford Julio Rodríguez Shohei Ohtani Logan Gilbert Paul Skenes Carter Jensen JJ Wetherholt
Vaughn Dalzell Bobby Witt Jr. Ronald Acuña Jr. Garrett Crochet Paul Skenes Tatsuya Imai Bubba Chandler

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