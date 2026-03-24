2026 MLB Opening Day Power Rankings: Who can stop the Dodgers from a three-peat?

As Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season approaches, it’s time to take a look at how these teams stack up coming out of spring training.

My methodology is no formula, all vibes. These are the teams I think are the best right now, separated into tiers. I would love to be wrong. It would be pretty boring to have a baseball season without surprises. So bring it on, Rockies.

This will be a weekly column moving forward, starting Monday, April 6. Until then, enjoy the pageantry and optimism of Opening Day and the inevitable questioning of your manager’s bullpen decisions.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 ! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

The Elite

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Many said this time last year that the Dodgers could threaten the 2001 Mariners (116-46) for the most regular season wins in the modern era. It didn’t happen. In fact, they had to play in the Wild Card round on the way to their second straight World Series title. With the additions of Kyle Tucker and Edwín Diaz, as well as Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound for a full season, it’s tempting to think this could be the best version of the team during their current dominant run. However, baseball has a way of surprising us over a long season. The Dodgers already have their share of questions, including Roki Sasaki’s spring struggles and Blake Snell working his way back from a shoulder injury. Still, they are the easy No. 1 here.

Almost showtime, Shohei. 👀



📺: MLB Opening Day, Thursday on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lQVG2FKdhW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 23, 2026

2) New York Yankees

This is where things start to get interesting. The Yankees won 93 games last season and we didn’t see major changes with the roster this offseason. While Aaron Judge admitted some frustration at the lack of action at one point, Brian Cashman eventually re-signed Cody Bellinger and acquired Ryan Weathers for their rotation. Gerrit Cole is already pitching in games and should be back by the end of April, while Carlos Rodon isn’t too far behind as he returns from arthroscopic surgery on his elbow. As Aaron Judge pushes for his third-straight MVP Award, the Yankees have the potential to be the strongest team in a wide open American League field.

3) Seattle Mariners

Coming off a Game 7 exit against the Blue Jays in the ALCS, the Mariners also have a strong case as the AL pennant favorites. Yes, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh get most of the attention nationally, but starting pitching remains the strength of this team, even with Bryce Miller slated to begin the year on the injured list with an oblique injury. The Mariners kept midseason acquisition Josh Naylor on a five-year, $92.5 million contract before adding new leadoff man Brendan Donovan in a trade with the Cardinals. There’s even more help on the way with top prospect Colt Emerson close to the majors.

4) Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have failed to make it out of the NLDS in each of the last two years, but they remain the strongest team not named the Dodgers in the National League. The newly-extended Cristopher Sanchez arrived as one of the game’s best pitchers last season, an important development with Zack Wheeler returning from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. While Dave Dombrowski unintentionally created a kerfuffle over whether Bryce Harper is still “elite,” the lineup remains potent with Kyle Schwarber staying in the fold for five years. J.T. Realmuto is also sticking around, but there’s a much-needed infusion of youth on this team with Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter on the Opening Day roster.

SIX MORE YEARS OF SÁNCHEZ pic.twitter.com/VcHjBYIfiQ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 22, 2026

5) Detroit Tigers

With Tarik Skubal on the verge of free agency, can the Tigers finally make a run at the World Series? It was a frustrating offseason at times, including Skubal’s arbitration situation, but the outlook changed significantly with the Framber Valdez addition as well as a reunion with longtime ace Justin Verlander. Verlander led the way the last time the Tigers even made it out of the ALDS in 2013. Top prospect infielder Kevin McGonigle was nine years old when that happened.

6) Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays came oh-so-close to winning the World Series. Was it just a magical run or the start of sustained success? While the club said goodbye to homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette, they brought in the likes of Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Tyler Rogers, and Cody Ponce. The Blue Jays remain a serious threat in the AL, but there are already some issues in the rotation with postseason sensation Trey Yesavage set to start the season on the IL and Shane Bieber without a clear timetable to return.

In the Hunt

7) Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman and Edward Cabrera were the big additions this offseason, but the Cubs’ fortunes may ultimately hinge on consistency and growth from some of their young players, including Pete-Crow Armstrong (.634 OPS in second half), Cade Horton, Daniel Palencia, Moises Ballesteros, and Matt Shaw as he takes on a utility role.

8) Boston Red Sox

Boston’s starting rotation looks strong and deep, but will they hit enough? Craig Breslow tried for Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso this offseason before ultimately settling for Willson Contreras at first base and Caleb Durbin to fill the void left by Alex Bregman at the hot corner. It’s not exactly what fans had in mind, but it will help to get a full year out of Roman Anthony.

9) Milwaukee Brewers

It might feel disrespectful to have the Brewers at No. 9 after they posted the best record in MLB last season, but it’s a brand-new year. Can young fireballer Jacob Misiorowski take a step forward as a true ace? He certainly has the stuff for it. This team needs it with Freddy Peralta in New York and Quinn Priester a question mark to begin the year.

10) New York Mets

It’s safe to say that Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has officially put his stamp on this roster. After an embarrassing finish which kept the Mets out of last year’s postseason, Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, Marcus Semien, and Devin Williams are among the new faces to complement a couple of future Hall of Famers in Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Perhaps the best sign for the Mets this spring is that Kodai Senga looks healthy and dominant.

Kodai Senga struck out 5 in 3 perfect innings today! pic.twitter.com/LZsUlKxzSn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 13, 2026

11) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles have also undergone a host of changes, including a new manager (Craig Albernaz) and big additions like Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt, and Ryan Helsley. With some progress from their younger players, including top prospect catcher Samuel Basallo, this could make for a fun summer in Charm City.

Basallo goes yard AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n7wRNbarip — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 19, 2026

12) Cleveland Guardians

Similar to the Brewers, the Guardians just keep finding a way. At one point last July, the Guardians were 15.5 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central. Then came the historic turnaround. The big question for this team, as it always is, is if they’ll score enough runs. Chase DeLauter breaking through as a rookie would be a huge help.

13) San Diego Padres

While the Padres’ starting rotation has a lot of volatility and a troubling lack of quality depth, the same can’t be said for their bullpen. Mason Miller leads the way, but there’s also Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon among the bridge options. Even with Robert Suarez leaving via free agency, this group of relievers is the best in baseball. That will help keep them in a lot of ballgames.

14) Texas Rangers

The Rangers have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years since their surprise World Series run in 2023 and the range of outcomes remains wide here. That’s the way it goes when your team is built around Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, two of the best players of their era who have also seen injuries interrupt their peaks. While we’re on the topic of peaks, 2026 could be the year that Wyatt Langford knocks on the door of stardom.

The Maybes

15) San Francisco Giants

You can’t say Buster Posey isn’t afraid of making bold choices. Tony Vitello will make a major-league leap in Wednesday’s season opener against the Yankees, becoming the first college coach with no professional experience to manage an MLB team in more than 100 years. With a roster featuring Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, and Logan Webb, Vitello isn’t getting eased in during a rebuild job. Expectations will be there right away.

16) Kansas City Royals

The Royals quietly have the potential for one of the best lineups in the American League this season. Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen are expected to be with the club from the start, but the Royals also changed the dimensions at Kauffman Stadium this offseason. The fences were moved in by about 10 feet and also lowered. Can Vinny Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone bring their espresso machine from Team Italy with them? Because we’re about to see a lot of homers from those two.

Espresso celebrations are back for Italy! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DiLLQsVwi6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2026

17) Atlanta Braves

The Braves endured some awful luck with injuries last season and so far, 2026 isn’t being kind to them either. In addition to Jurickson Profar’s 162-game PED suspension, the Braves will be without Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Ha-Seong Kim, Sean Murphy, and Hurston Waldrep to begin the year. Maybe they should burn some sage in the clubhouse. Anything to shake the bad vibes.

18) Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are waiting on help for their rotation and bullpen, but the lineup features a bunch of high-end talent. Most baseball fans know Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte by now, but did you know that only six players had a higher bWAR than shortstop Geraldo Perdomo last season?

19) Houston Astros

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, this feels like the end of an era for the Astros, even though some familiar faces remain. Houston desperately needs a healthy season from slugger Yordan Alvarez. The other big question is how much they’ll get from Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai with Framber Valdez no longer in the fold.

20) Cincinnati Reds

This is a really fun lineup, with Eugenio Suarez making his return to Cincy, and a full year coming from rookie Sal Stewart. The question is whether there will be enough pitching to carry them back to the postseason. Hunter Greene is expected to be out until July after undergoing surgery to fix a bone spur in his elbow, so that’s not a great start.

The Dreamers

21) Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are getting the least hype of any team in the AL East and that’s probably for good reason from a personnel perspective. This organization has a long track record of making the most of what they have, though, and a return to The Trop could be exactly what they need. Win or lose, at least we get to see Junior Caminero mash baseballs.

Junior Caminero solo shot!!



DR takes a 1-0 lead! 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/9ONmZcct17 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2026

22) Miami Marlins

It’s easy to overlook the fact that the Marlins finished just four games under .500 last season. There’s momentum with this group, but it’s a shame that 2025 breakout Kyle Stowers is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with an oblique strain.

23) Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes is ridiculously great, but what about everyone else? The good news is that the Pirates picked up Ryan O’Hearn and Brandon Lowe to strengthen their lineup. If Oneil Cruz bounces back and highly-touted youngsters like Konnor Griffin and Bubba Chandler make an impact, this could be a pesky bunch. Still, a lot will need to go right.

24) Athletics

The Athletics remain in Sacramento for the foreseeable future, which should continue to mean great things for hitters. Sorry, Luis Severino. Sutter Health Park had the second-highest run factor in MLB last season, checking in at 26 percent above the league average for offense. Could we see a 50-homer season from Nick Kurtz before long?

25) Los Angeles Angels

The Angels seem to have a type, specifically if you were once good or a former top prospect. Grayson Rodriguez was added this offseason in a trade with the Orioles, but he’s slated to miss the start of the season due to arm soreness. Josh Lowe (acquired as part of a three-team trade with the Rays) dealt with an oblique injury during spring training, but he should be out there on Opening Day.

26) St. Louis Cardinals

It’s officially the Chaim Bloom Era in St. Louis, as established veterans like Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan were shown the door this offseason. How quickly can they turn things around?

It’s Brutal Out Here

27) Minnesota Twins

The Twins aren’t without upside, but after a teardown at the trade deadline last year and a lack of offseason activity, they’ve already lost Pablo Lopez due to Tommy John surgery.

28) Chicago White Sox

This isn’t likely to be a winning team yet, but they should be fun to watch. The White Sox are the perfect place to see how slugger Munetaka Murakami fares against MLB pitching.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI GRAND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/S2LEWWNdT0 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 10, 2026

29) Washington Nationals

Can you shift from a rebuild into another rebuild? Asking for a friend. The Nationals’ plan is actually pretty fascinating, as their manager (Blake Butera), president of baseball operations (Paul Toboni), and general manager (Ani Kilambi) are all in their 30s. They might lose 100 games, but they should have no problem setting up your parent’s WI-FI network.

30) Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have lost 100 games in three straight seasons and have a completely new front office structure with Paul DePodesta making his return to baseball after a stint with the Cleveland Browns. At least they’re trying something different. Whoever turns this franchise around will be a legend.

