Top News
The Regression Files: Week 13
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Awards Heading into Week 13
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Simms: Hill is arguably greatest WR ‘weapon’ ever
‘Unfortunate’ Taylor will miss time due to surgery
Raiders reportedly could have interest in Shaw
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
New York Mets
Carlos Guzman
CG
Carlos
Guzman
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Catcher
Eric Samulski breaks down the 2023 fantasy baseball performance of the catcher position.
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Carlos Guzman
NYM
Starting Pitcher
Mets sign RHP Carlos Guzman to minors contract
Carlos Guzman
NYM
Starting Pitcher
Cubs acquire righty Carlos Guzman from Tigers
Carlos Guzman
NYM
Starting Pitcher
Tigers re-sign Carlos Guzman to minors contract
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Sonny in St. Louis
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Outfield
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Team Roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Team Roundup: Houston Astros
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Close Ad