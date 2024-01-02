 Skip navigation
Jon Rahm
Rahm, Vu, Stricker named GWAA players of the year
The Sentry - Previews
Rex & Lav pod: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

nbc_pft_broncoswilson_240102.jpg
Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end
nbc_pft_tepper_240102.jpg
Tepper incident shows double standard for owners
nbc_pft_picketrudolph_240102.jpg
Steelers stick with hot hand Rudolph over Pickett

MLBSeattle MarinersCole Phillips

Cole
Phillips

Jared Kelenic
Braves acquire outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales as Mariners dump salary
At one time, Jarred Kelenic was one of baseball’s top young prospects.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves Acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
Rangers sign veteran reliever Castillo and 6 others to minor deals with spring invites
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
Mariners reportedly agree to 2-year, $24 million contract with catcher Mitch Garver
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers