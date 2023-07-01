 Skip navigation
MLBMinnesota TwinsCole Sands

Cole
Sands

MLB: JUN 20 Rangers at White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease props, plus a game pick in Braves vs Twins.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Cole_Sands.jpg
    Cole Sands
    MIN Starting Pitcher #77
    Twins place Cole Sands on 15-day injured list
  • Cole_Sands.jpg
    Cole Sands
    MIN Starting Pitcher #77
    Twins recall Cole Sands from Triple-A on Saturday
  • Cole_Sands.jpg
    Cole Sands
    MIN Starting Pitcher #77
    Twins option RHP Sands to Triple-A
  • Cole_Sands.jpg
    Cole Sands
    MIN Starting Pitcher #77
    Cole Sands strikes out four against Red Sox
  • Cole_Sands.jpg
    Cole Sands
    MIN Starting Pitcher #77
    Cole Sands notches first career save in finale
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks