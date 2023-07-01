Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Cole Sands
Cole
Sands
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease props, plus a game pick in Braves vs Twins.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cole Sands
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#77
Twins place Cole Sands on 15-day injured list
Cole Sands
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#77
Twins recall Cole Sands from Triple-A on Saturday
Cole Sands
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#77
Twins option RHP Sands to Triple-A
Cole Sands
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#77
Cole Sands strikes out four against Red Sox
Cole Sands
MIN
Starting Pitcher
#77
Cole Sands notches first career save in finale
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
