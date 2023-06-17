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Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks’ Vargas, Dodgers’ Muncy injured on violent collision at first base
NHL: JUN 04 Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights at Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis scores in overtime, Carolina beats Vegas in Game 2 to tie Stanley Cup Final
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx
Olivia Miles sets WNBA rookie record with 8 3s and Lynx beat Valkyries 87-84 for 6th straight win

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HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
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HLs: Mitchell, Clark power Fever past Reese, Dream
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LPGA Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

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Top News

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks’ Vargas, Dodgers’ Muncy injured on violent collision at first base
NHL: JUN 04 Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights at Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis scores in overtime, Carolina beats Vegas in Game 2 to tie Stanley Cup Final
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx
Olivia Miles sets WNBA rookie record with 8 3s and Lynx beat Valkyries 87-84 for 6th straight win

Top Clips

miles_mpx.jpg
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
nbc_wnba_dreamvsfever_260604.jpg
HLs: Mitchell, Clark power Fever past Reese, Dream
nbc_lpga_usopenday1_260604.jpg
LPGA Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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01:19
Alvarez ‘unquestionably’ one of MLB’s top hitters
Yordan Alvarez is healthy and back to hitting at an elite level for the Houston Astros.
Pirates vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4
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