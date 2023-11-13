Skip navigation
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
DeMarlo Hale
DH
DeMarlo
Hale
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Catcher
Eric Samulski breaks down the 2023 fantasy baseball performance of the catcher position.
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
DeMarlo Hale
Tor
Coach
Blue Jays bring back coach DeMarlo Hale
Fantasy Baseball State of the Union: Outfield
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Team Roundup: Arizona Diamondbacks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Team Roundup: Houston Astros
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
MLB Team Roundup: Tampa Bay Rays
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Close Ad