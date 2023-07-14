 Skip navigation
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

MLBErick Mejia

Erick
Mejia

MLB: Cleveland Indians at Kansas City Royals
Royals agree to several deals, cut Franco on busy day
The Royals agreed to one-year deals with outfielders Jorge Soler and Franchy Cordero, first baseman Hunter Dozier, right-handers Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis.
  • Evan_Lee.jpg
    Evan Lee
    Starting Pitcher #59
    Nats reassign Lee, seven others to minors camp
  • Erick_Mejia.jpg
    Erick Mejia
    2nd Baseman #26
    Nationals ink Erick Mejia to minor league contract
  • Erick_Mejia.jpg
    Erick Mejia
    2nd Baseman #26
    Mariners sign Erick Mejia to minor league contract
  • Erick_Mejia.jpg
    Erick Mejia
    2nd Baseman #26
    Royals re-sign INF/OF Erick Mejia
  • Erick_Mejia.jpg
    Erick Mejia
    2nd Baseman #26
    Erick Mejia not offered contract