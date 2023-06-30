 Skip navigation
MLBSan Francisco GiantsIsan Diaz

Isan
Diaz

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Isan_Diaz_HS.jpg
    Isan Diaz
    SF 2nd Baseman #10
    Giants option Isan Díaz back to Triple-A
  • Isan_Diaz_HS.jpg
    Isan Diaz
    SF 2nd Baseman #10
    Giants option INF Isan Díaz to Triple-A
  • Isan_Diaz_HS.jpg
    Isan Diaz
    SF 2nd Baseman #10
    Giants recall Isan Díaz from Triple-A Sacramento
  • Isan_Diaz_HS.jpg
    Isan Diaz
    SF 2nd Baseman #10
    Giants option Isan Díaz to Triple-A Sacramento
  • Isan_Diaz_HS.jpg
    Isan Diaz
    SF 2nd Baseman #10
    Isan Diaz leaves game with tight hamstring Monday
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look