Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
J.J. Matijevic
J.J.
Matijevic
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Matijevic homers for 1st MLB hit, Astros beat White Sox 4-3
Rookie J.J. Matijevic homered for his first major league hit and Mauricio Dubon added a two-run shot to power the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.
Meghan Carroll
,
Meghan Carroll
,
J.J. Matijevic
1st Baseman
#13
Astros outright J.J. Matijevic to Triple-A
J.J. Matijevic
1st Baseman
#13
Astros designate 1B Matijevic for assignment
J.J. Matijevic
1st Baseman
#13
Astros option J.J. Matijevic to Triple-A Tuesday
J.J. Matijevic
1st Baseman
#13
J.J. Matijevic drives in five runs in win
J.J. Matijevic
1st Baseman
#13
Astros option J.J. Matijevic back to AAA level
Close Ad